Police in Flint Township evacuated the Walmart located on Corunna Rd. for a report of a threat.
The store was evacuated as officers investigated at the scene.
After officers concluded their investigation, the store reopened to customers at approximately 8:15 p.m.
Police said no one was injured during or before the evacuations.
Investigators will continue to investigate this complaint.
