UAW Local 651 voted on the tentative agreement with GM Thursday night.
The group voted to not ratify the contract with 63 percent of members voting no.
“We put our line in the sand and that’s how our membership voted,” UAW Local 651 President Brett Baker said.
Baker said his members made their stance clear on the tentative agreement between the UAW and GM after voting not to ratify the contact.
Baker believes it’s due to multiple reasons including better wages, expanded healthcare, and more paths to full employment for temporary workers.
He also said other demands were not met.
“I also do think that the plant closures and the product investment, that’s something very important that we can have whatever we want in this agreement, but if we don’t have future work to come then we’re all in trouble,” Baker said.
As the results come in from other unions who voted on this agreement, Baker said the most important thing members can do is give their input.
“That’s the good part about this is that whether you vote yes or no, you have the opportunity to put your input in on this tentative agreement. And we’ll all come back together as one once we get into the building,” Baker said.
