UAW Local 651 voted on the tentative agreement with GM Thursday night.
The group voted to not ratify the contract with 63 percent of members voting no.
The union's Facebook page says they represent "Workers and Retirees from the former AC Spark Plug, Delphi East and current GM facilities Flint East and Davison Road Processing Center."
Votes from all unions have to be submitted by 4 p.m. Friday.
