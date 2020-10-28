The city of Flint is encouraging residents to avoid trick-or-treating door-to-door as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the state.
Instead, the city is asking families to celebrate Halloween by attending events that follow COVID safety protocols.
“The number of COVID-19 cases locally is at an all-time high. We can still celebrate Halloween, but it is important to do so in a safe way,” Mayor Sheldon Neeley said. “Going door-to-door is too big of a risk for you, your family, your neighbors and our entire community.”
Neeley is co-hosting the following five community events on Oct. 31:
- Noon in Sarvis Park, 4000 Wisner Street. Candy hunt and parade hosted by Sarvis Park Neighborhood Association.
- 4:30-5:30 p.m. at Latinx Technology and Community Center, 2101 Lewis St.
- 4:30-6 p.m. at Bethel United Methodist Church, 1309 N. Ballenger Highway.
- 4:30-6 p.m. at Flint Development Center, 4121 Martin Luther King Ave.
- 5:30-7 p.m. at Berston Field House, 3300 N. Saginaw St., in partnership with state Rep. Cynthia Neeley and County Commissioner Bryant Nolden.
Bedrock Apparel is also hosting a drive-through candy giveaway at the Capitol Theatre.
“This is a highly contagious disease that can result in death or permanent disability — and it is once again spreading quickly and aggressively. It is urgent that families again limit their exposure to anyone outside their household starting immediately,” said Dr. Lawrence Reynolds, medical advisor for the city of Flint.
“Going door-to-door is especially problematic given the increasing number of COVID-19 cases being reported. One person could infect an entire neighborhood and become a super-spreader,” said Dr. Debra Furr Holden, an epidemiologist.
