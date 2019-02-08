A used-vehicle dealer in Flint has had its license suspended.
On Friday the Michigan Department of State suspended the registration of His and Hers New Chance Used Cars at 2250 South Dort Highway.
The Department of State regularly inspects automotive businesses to make sure vehicles and parts sold have not been stolen.
Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s office staff tried twice to inspect inventory records and sales transactions in December, but the dealer wouldn’t comply.
Michigan law requires auto dealers to keep detailed records to make sure buyers receive valid title and registration.
The Office of Investigative Services encourages anyone who has a concern about vehicles purchased at His and Hers New Chance Used Cars to call the automotive complaint line at (517) 335-1410.
If the dealership can show they’ve complied with the state’s requests they may be able to regain their license.
