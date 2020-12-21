"The motion is under advisement."
Those were the final words on Dec. 21 from the federal judge overseeing the more than $600 million Flint water crisis settlement.
A virtual hearing was held to determine if the federal court should give preliminary approval to the settlement.
Judge Judith Levy heard from multiple attorneys representing thousands of victims of the Flint water crisis. The $641.2 million settlement is a partial settlement in which several people are contesting and litigating.
Corey Stern is the lead counsel for plaintiffs in Flint representing 2,700 children and 1,300 adults. On Monday, he admitted the settlement wasn't perfect, but "very good" due to the amount of money he said will flow to children and change the trajectory of their life.
Attorney Miriam Wolock called the settlement cost effective and appropriate.
Attorney Todd Weglarz, who is representing 27 adult legionella victims, said only 15 percent of the settlement will be allocated to those victims and it’s impossible to tell how much each victim will get. Weglarz added, the only numbers set in stone are for legionella death cases.
Attorney Mark Cuker is also concerned the allocation of the settlement would be unfair to most individual plaintiffs.
Levy said the motion is under advisement and she plans to issue a written decision in January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.