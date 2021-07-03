The Flint Water Festival is underway and festival organizers are sharing what it means for residents and their mission.
Kay Smith founded the Flint Water Festival six years ago.
"We wanted to basically turn lemons into lemonade. To find the good in it and basically not forgetting the people that were affected by this," Smith said.
Over the years, she has raised awareness and funds for safe water.
Even though it was year six for the annual Flint Water Festival, it's the first time at Berston Field House on the north side of Flint. That is significant because this is where lead levels were the highest during the peak of the flint water crisis.
"Over the last few years, it's been downtown. Being able to bring it to north Flint and have the kind of crowd we had last night and the anticipated crowd we had last night, it's just a wonderful event," said Bryant Nolden, Director, Friends of Berston and First District County Commissioner.
For Smith, this area is near and dear to her.
"Being from Flint and then from this actual area, I actually danced here. So, it's bringing back all those childhood memories, and I think it's doing the same thing for a lot of people in the city," Smith said.
Nolden said the water crisis is not over.
"We still have people that don't really understand that there is still a water crisis here in the community and people still have apprehensions about government," Nolden said.
Funds from the water festival are dedicated to repairing affected pipes.
"We want to be able to change the pipes inside the homes for those that were affected by the water crisis," Smith said.
"We're a very resilient community, and we're all in this together," Nolden said.
