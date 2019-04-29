A lawyer ousted as special prosecutor in the investigation over Flint's lead-tainted water says the complex cases were handled with professional care.
Todd Flood says, "I walk away knowing that I gave everything I had to give."
The Michigan attorney general's office says Flood was dismissed on April 16. Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud says evidence was not properly pursued "from the onset of this investigation." Her staff told a judge last week that 23 boxes of evidence were discovered in the basement of a state building.
Flood didn't address that in his written statement. He declined to comment further.
Seven people have pleaded no contest to misdemeanors in an investigation of how Flint's water became contaminated with lead as well as a related outbreak of Legionnaires' disease. Charges are pending against eight others.
