Jury selection for the Flint water trial involving two engineering companies will begin on Feb. 15.
Four children are suing Veolia North America LLC, Veolia North America Inc. and Veolia Water North America Operating Services LLC, which are referred to as VNA, and Lockwood, Andrews & Newnam P.C., Lockwood Andrews & Newnam Inc. and Leo A. Daly Company, which are referred to as LAN.
VNA and LAN are not part of the $626.5 million partial settlement in the Flint water case.
The jury trial is expected to last four months and involve testimony from scores of witnesses, the U.S. District Court of Eastern Michigan said. It is called a bellwether trial because it could predict how other plaintiffs might fair if they decide to proceed to trial against these defendants, the court said.
The trial will be in session most days from 8:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The trial will not be in session on Fridays unless the court determines otherwise.
The proceedings will be available to the public through Zoom due to social distancing requirements and the limited seating in the Ann Arbor courthouse. Anyone who wishes to watch the proceedings must register on the U.S. District Court of Eastern Michigan’s website.
