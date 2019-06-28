Prosecutors who dropped charges against eight people in the Flint water scandal will talk about the decision in a public forum.
Kym Worthy and Fadwa Hammoud will speak to the public Friday night at a Flint union hall, two weeks after dismissing charges against former Michigan health director Nick Lyon and other officials.
Hammoud of the attorney general's office took over the investigation of Flint's lead-contaminated water in January. Worthy, a Detroit-area prosecutor, also joined the effort.
They said they dropped charges because the previous team didn't properly pursue evidence and overlooked loads of records. They restarted the investigation and said charges could be refiled.
Lyon had been charged with involuntary manslaughter, accused of failing to timely warn the public about a Legionnaires' disease outbreak tied to tainted water in 2014-15.
The forum will take place at 5:30 p.m at the UAW Local 659 Hall on Van Slyke Road in Flint.
