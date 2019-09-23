A Flint woman has been crowned Ms. Black Fit and Fine.
Patty Williams, owner, and operator of New Beginnings Fitness Center was crowned during the Ms. Black Fit and Fine 3rd Annual Beauty Pageant.
The Pageant showcased the beauty, talent, and overall health of 13 contests over the age of 50.
Williams outstanding step-aerobics performance featuring Phil Weeden of Extreme Hip-Hop Step, interview, and stunning evening gown captured the final approval of the judges.
In addition to being crowned, Williams received $250,000, two gift certificates, and the coveted trophy.
Her responsibilities for next year include being an ambassador for health and fitness. She has been a role model in Flint for health and wellness for many years.
“I want everyone to take care of themselves, make healthy choices and live their best life,” Williams said.
Williams and her husband Ernest have been fitness trainers for over 15 years.
