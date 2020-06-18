A woman has died in what is being called a case of elder abuse.
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said his department, along with Flint Police, are investigating a case of elder abuse that turned fatal.
He said a woman, in her late 60’s, was found deceased, and weighing only 62 pounds.
Swanson said the Flint woman had fractures, and was neglected, as she had been in the same position for months.
He said people are in custody, but further details are unclear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.