A Mid-Michigan woman is angry at the apparent complacency of people ignoring the reality of COVID-19, which claimed the life of her father.
“My dad was my best friend. I could talk to him about anything. I miss his voice and I miss seeing him,” Natalie Kadie said.
And the last time Kadie would see her dad Nathaniel Moore alive was March 15th.
“It was my stepmom’s birthday,” Kadie said. “Three days later, my dad was sick. He just kept coughing and coughing and coughing like he couldn’t breathe. He told my stepmom he wanted to go to the hospital.”
Nathaniel was diagnosed with COVID-19. His condition grew worse and doctors placed him into a medically induced coma.
“They said ‘Your family’s thinking about you’ and he put the thumbs up,” Kadie said. “They asked me if I wanted to put on the PPE gear and come see my dad. I said no, I was too afraid to get the virus myself. I wanted to save the PPE for a nurse because I saw so many stories about nurses not having enough protection and equipment. And I didn’t want to see my dad like that.”
At the same time, Kadie’s mom Valerie Smith was in the hospital too, diagnosed with cancer.
“Every day they’re telling me to put my mom on hospice and they’re telling me my dad isn’t doing well,” she said. “It just felt like a nightmare.”
Nathaniel died in the hospital. He was 61. Valerie died a day later, she was 68.
Covid-19 not only took away her dad’s life but his funeral too.
“Not having a funeral that is really painful,” Kadie said. “I didn’t realize how painful it was. Only so many people could be there, so we decided to have a viewing.”
After months of grieving, and months of seeing people who still think the virus is just another flu Kadie wants to share her dad’s story, hoping to change minds.
“I just want people to know that it’s real. Because it happened to me,” she said. “Telling this story hopefully can make people realize it’s not a game, it’s not a hoax. It’s not a joke. When I see people, who don’t wear a mask inside a store or inside places, I think it’s selfish. Because if you could wear this for one moment to save a loved one’s life. “
