A Flint woman is going to Disney World after winning $500,000 playing the Michigan Lottery's Casino Riches instant game.
"After scratching the ticket, I thought I lost," said the winner, who chose to remain anonymous. "I decided to have my boyfriend double check it when he went to the store. After he scanned it, he called me and told me the ticket was a $500,000 winner. At first, I thought he was kidding. When I realized I had actually won, I felt numb."
The 33-year-old player bought her winning ticket at the Mobil gas station, located at 1374 West Bristol Road in Flint.
The lucky player visited Lottery headquarters Monday to claim the big prize. With her winnings, she plans to take her family on a trip to Disney World and then invest the remainder.
"I'm still in shock," said the player. "Winning this prize will allow me to give my family a better life."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.