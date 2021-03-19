On April 5, yard waste collection will begin again for residents in the City of Flint.
Yard waste will be picked up weekly through Thanksgiving week on residents’ normal trash collection day.
“Spring is here and it’s always great to see the whole city come into bloom,” Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said. “Let’s all pitch in to make our neighborhoods beautiful.”
A separate truck collects yard waste on residents’ scheduled trash day. Compost materials should be placed at the curb no later than 7 a.m. and at least 10 feet from the regular trash on pickup day.
Compost is limited to 50 pounds in each leaf or paper lawn bag. Acceptable materials include twigs, weeds, leaves and grass clippings.
