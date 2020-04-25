The Flint Youth Film Festival is challenging young filmmakers stuck at home to shoot their next movie with their smartphones for this year’s festival.
In the past, films have ranged from 17 seconds to 20 minutes.
Individuals or groups, using safe practices, can enter in one of the six categories:
- Fiction
- Documentary
- Music video
- Animation
- Public Service Announcement
- Experimental
Cash prizes and trophies are available to winners.
Entries will be judged by professionals in filmmaking and media from across the country.
Workshops are available to help young people learn how to get their start.
They will be held in the Mott Community College Media Arts & Entertainment Technology program studios in June and July.
The workshops will be moved to YouTube if there are any further restrictions.
To lead these workshops, Rodney W. Brown from Flint, an Emmy award-winning director and producer, as well as other media professionals will be on hand.
Last week it was announced that the Flint Youth Film Festival would be moved to YouTube for its fifth annual celebration.
Films are due June 1.
