Boys and girls interested in joining Flint youth league baseball this season are invited to a sign-up day.
April 13th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. kids aged 4 to 12 can register at Eagles Nest Academy.
Willie Anthony and Ronnie Russell with the Flint Jackson Park Youth Baseball league are also looking for parent volunteers and coaches to help with this season.
Anthony said this is the third season Flint will offer the youth baseball program and it is about more than just the game.
Coaches and volunteers will also promote health and safety, and other programs.
Anthony said last year there were 100 local youth signed up and 8 teams. He said they’re hoping to continue to grow the program this year.
Grant funds from the Ruth Mott Foundation helps keep the cost of the program low.
Sign-up costs just $20, but that provides a full uniform and practice shirts, as well as field trips including a trip to see the Detroit Tigers.
There will also be a training camp held on April 16th and 17th, with regular practices beginning the following week.
For more information contact Anthony at (810) 730-3715 or Russell at (810) 877-9911.
