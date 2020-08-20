A preliminary agreement in the Flint water crisis-related civil lawsuit has been reached.
It’s offering a state-backed $600 million to those who claim they were affected by the city of Flint’s 2014 transition to its use of the Flint River as a water supply.
Most of the money going to settle claims filed are on behalf of children.
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced the settlement has been agreed to by the state parties and the plaintiffs’ legal counsel after more than 18 months of negotiations.
The attorney general’s office said several steps must be taken before the money is disbursed.
Complete details will be available when the formal settlement is completed, which is expected within about 45 days.
The agreement, along with additional documents filed with the court, will give more details about the settlement and the process for claimants.
“Providing relief for the people of Flint and resolving these long-standing legal disputes has been a top priority for me since taking office,” Nessel said. “Flint residents have endured more than most, and to draw out the legal back-and-forth even longer would have achieved nothing but continued hardship. This settlement focuses on the children and the future of Flint, and the State will do all it can to make this a step forward in the healing process for one of Michigan’s most resilient cities. Ultimately, by reaching this agreement, I hope we can begin the process of closing one of the most difficult chapters in our State’s history and writing a new one that starts with a government that works on behalf of all of its people.”
The preliminary agreement states that about 80% of the net settlement fund will go to claims for children who were minors when they were first exposed to the Flint River water.
Most of that amount will be paid to claims for children ages 6-years-old and younger and earmarking 2% to go to special education services in Genesee County.
Another 18% of the net settlement will go to claims of adults and for property damage.
The attorney general's office said roughly 1% of the net settlement will be for business losses.
U.S. District Court Judge Judith Levy, Michigan 1st District Court of Appeals Judge Christopher Murray, and Genesee County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Farah must approve of the settlement agreement.
If the settlement is approved and funds are given to claimants, the state will have contributed more than $1 billion to help in the city’s recovery efforts.
In the past, a settlement agreement contributed $97 million to replace all of the city’s lead service lines in its water system.
To date, the state of Michigan has spent more than $409 million in response to the Flint water emergency, according to the attorney general's office.
The attorney general's office said if the settlement receives final court approval, it is likely to be the largest in Michigan state government history, affecting tens of thousands of people and resolving more than a hundred cases in state and federal trial and appellate courts.
