A judge has dismissed much of a civil lawsuit filed against engineering companies that were hired by Flint during its disastrous water switch in 2014.
The attorney general's office has argued that Veolia North America and Lockwood, Andrews & Newnam have some responsibility for the lead crisis in Flint. But Genesee County Judge Richard Yuille dismissed most counts last week, leaving only a claim of unjust enrichment.
The engineering companies deny any liability and say they warned Flint about challenges with its water plant. They're still being sued by Flint residents in federal court.
Veolia welcomed the judge's decision and said the lawsuit was an attempt to divert responsibility from state regulators. Lockwood, Andrews had a similar reaction. Attorney General Dana Nessel plans to press ahead.
