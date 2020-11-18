“I don’t think we’re going to settle for this. This is like a kick in the gut,” said Flint Water Activist Florlisa Stebbins.
Stebbins reacting to a multi-million-dollar settlement proposal for Flint residents.
The settlement is to resolve civil litigation arising from when the City of Flint switched its public water supply to the Flint River.
The settlement was presented to the court for preliminary approval, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.
“The people that I’m speaking with, a lot of them feel like they’re not going to be getting anything, so why settle for this,” Stebbins told TV5.
Attorney General Dana Nessel, in coordination with Governor Gretchen Whitmer, announced in August that a preliminary settlement had been reached. With the state then as the only participating defendant.
But since that time the City of Flint, McLaren Regional Medical Center, and Rowe Professional Services Co. have each agreed to settle the claims against them. Bringing the total settlement to about $641.2 million. The mayor says that number could get bigger.
“It’s still not over. You still have more defendants and you have the EPA, so you have other engineering firms weighing in with dollars and sense to this whole process. So, the number has not stopped growing. So, we’re gonna be looking at its totality, what this means for the residents of Flint and families in this community. So, it’s not over for a long shot,” Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said.
The City of Flint has conditionally agreed to contribute $20 million, with money being provided through its insurance provider as opposed to its general fund or otherwise derived from taxpayers. But the Flint City Council must still approve that decision.
McLaren Regional Medical Center is providing $20 million, and Rowe Professional Services Co. is providing $1.25 million.
Stebbins demands more because of all the turmoil the crisis caused her, and many others.
“We may never bounce back from this. And I don’t see anything offered for that. And that’s also something you can’t just fix with a number,” Stebbins said.
The settlement still must be approved by a judge, before it could be dispersed.
