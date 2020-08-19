An end could be near in the Flint Water Crisis class-action lawsuits.
Sources tell WXYZ in Detroit that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel are set to announce a $600 million settlement in the lawsuit Friday.
The settlement would pay the citizens of Flint who sought damages for lead poisoning and Legionnaires' disease.
Flint's fateful switch in 2014 to from the city of Detroit to the Flint River was meant to save money while under control of a state-appointed emergency manager.
However, it resulted in corrosive, non-treated water leaching lead from city pipes and into people's faucets.
State environmental regulators advised Flint not to apply corrosion controls to the water, which was contaminated by lead from aging pipes.
Residents of the city with a population of nearly 100,000 people used bottled water quickly began complaining that the water was discolored and had a bad taste and smell. They blamed it for rashes, hair loss and other health concerns, but local and state officials insisted it was safe.
Researchers with Virginia Tech University reported in summer 2015 that samples of Flint water had abnormally high lead levels. Shortly afterward, a group of doctors announced that local children had high levels of lead in their blood and urged Flint to stop using water from the river.
Then- Gov. Rick Snyder eventually acknowledged the problem, accepted the resignation of his environmental chief and pledged to aid the city, which resumed using Detroit water.
Residents used bottled water for drinking and household needs for more than a year. Researchers said in late 2016 that lead was no longer detectable in many homes.
Experts have blamed the sometimes discolored, muddy water for killing 12 and sickening nearly 100 after a Legionnaires' outbreak.
Thousands of families fear the effects of the lead-tainted water has permanently affected their children's development.
Roughly 25,000 people have sued over the water crisis.
Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said he doesn’t know any confidential information regarding a settlement.
“We expect a settlement soon, but we have no details including potential dollar amounts,” Neeley’s office said in a statement. “Like many in Flint, we are anxiously awaiting this closure. We will be happy to make additional comment after a settlement agreement is announced.”
The offices of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel have been negotiating for more than 18 months with lawyers for thousands of Flint residents who have filed suits against the state.
TV5 reached out to both Nessel and Whitmer’s offices for comment and they responded with the following comments.
From Nessel’s office: “The Attorney General’s and Governor’s teams have been engaged in an ongoing collaborative mediation effort in the Flint Water Cases for more than 18 months. We and the other parties are bound by a federal court order to maintain the confidentiality of detailed settlement and mediation communications until we reach a certain point. We have not yet reached the point where we can discuss a potential settlement.”
From Whitmer’s office: “We have not yet reached the point where we can discuss a potential settlement. As soon as that point is reached, we will provide all the details we can. Since taking office, the Governor’s and the Attorney General’s teams have been working steadily to reach a resolution of the Flint Water Cases, and they continue to do so.”
Lawsuits against the state are being overseen by U.S. District Judge Judith Levy, who would have to approve the settlement.
Under the deal, the state would establish a $600 million fund and Flint residents could file claims for compensation. The amount awarded per applicant would be based on how badly they were harmed, the attorney told AP.
It calls for devoting 80% of the money to people who were under age 18 during the period when Flint was using river water, the attorney said.
If approved, the settlement would push state spending on the Flint water crisis over $1 billion. Michigan already has pumped more than $400 million into replacing water pipes, purchasing filters and bottled water, children’s health care and other assistance.
Other suits are pending against Flint, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and private consultants that advised the city on water issues.
