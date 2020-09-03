Flint's new police chief was officially sworn in on Thursday, Sept. 3.
Terence Green took over the Flint Police Department and he has big plans for turning it around.
He began the job on Sept. 1, but was officially sworn in on Thursday.
"I would like to thank Mayor Neeley for appointing me to this position. Thank you," Green said during the ceremony.
Green plans to be on the streets with his officers. That is just the beginning of his plans for revamping the police department.
He hopes to raise department morale and meet community policing needs. He also hopes to help employees become more productive and improve the image of police officers during the nationwide crisis of police and community disconnect.
It's a mission he said he will need more resources for.
To that end, Green wants to fill up to 15 vacant positions for officers to reduce the workload of the overworked and overwhelmed department. That will allow officers more time to interact in the community to bridge the gaps between police and their neighbors, while also adding extra patrols.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.