The United Way of Midland County is coordinating volunteer efforts to help with relief from flooding.
“In the wake of this devastation, our top priority right now is gathering a pool of people that are ready and willing to fulfill needs and volunteer opportunities that will best serve our neighbors,” said Holly Miller, executive director of United Way of Midland County. “Midland is a strong community. We will overcome these trying times, and we will do it by uniting together.”
Anyone looking to volunteer are asked to sign up through the online volunteer portal.
People are being asked to NOT drop off food, clothing or other supplies at shelters or the United Way offices but instead to wait until specifics needs are announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.