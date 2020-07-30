Hundreds of Mid-Michigan residents who were victims of the devastating May floods have been approved for more than $25 million in federal assistance.
The funding from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration Anchor has been approved for more than 1,200 homeowners and renters in Arenac, Gladwin, Iosco, Midland, and Saginaw counties.
“FEMA and our federal partners are working closely with the state of Michigan to provide help to disaster survivors as quickly as possible,” said Waddy Gonzalez, FEMA’s federal coordinating officer for the Michigan disaster recovery operation. “Federal assistance is just one part of the whole community effort to support Mid-Michigan’s recovery from the disaster earlier this year.”
To date, FEMA has provided the following assistance:
- Arenac County: $229,059 to 43 registrations
- Gladwin County: $2,367,421 to 196 registrations
- Iosco County: $68,401 to 11 registrations
- Midland County: $10,910,352 to 878 registrations
- Saginaw County: $14,386,850 to 1,266 registrations
SBA has approved 141 loans to individuals and businesses for $10,943,100, according to FEMA.
"In addition, FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program has paid out more than $22.2 million in claims to policyholders—averaging $56,312 per claim, with 460 claims filed to-date," FEMA said.
To register for federal disaster assistance, click here, or call 800-621-3362.
