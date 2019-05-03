People are using sandbags to hold back floodwaters along Lake St. Clair in southeastern Michigan following this week's heavy rainfall.
High water levels and some flooding were reported Friday along the lake in Macomb, St. Clair and Wayne counties. Flood warnings from the National Weather Service mostly expired, but they were in effect along the River Raisin in Monroe County.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday night announced a state of emergency in Wayne County, making state resources available to help.
Whitmer acted after Wayne County Executive Warren Evans issued a similar declaration. Evans said about 3,000 homes in the county including Detroit were damaged.
The flooding came after the weather service says about 3.6 inches of rain fell from Tuesday evening until early Wednesday, and more fell later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.