As standing water continues to cause issues around Mid-Michigan, residents in Gratiot County seem to have gotten the worst of the flooding.
"It's Michigan. I don't know what's going to happen next," Shawn Kinder said.
Kinder lives just a stone’s throw away from the Pine River in Alma.
The water way is filled beyond capacity thanks to our recent heavy rains.
Kinder's home is surrounded by flood water in both the street out front, and the backyard.
Kinder said his sump pump is working to clear water away from his basement.
"Hopefully my furnace holds out and doesn't get underwater and that we don't have to move from our home," Kinder said.
Sure, things here on Downie Street look bad. But kinder tells us the flooding around here has been much worse.
"Ducks on our third step, the water has been up that high that ducks would come right up here to our porch just about,” Kinder said. “It's gotten to that point before we've had police with the boats come up and say hey you guys got to leave the area."
Our First Warn Five forecast is calling for the rain to let up. That's good news for Kinder. He's eager to give his sump pump a break.
"Well hopefully they open up the flood gates over in St. Louis and hopefully it takes it down some," Kinder said.
Karl Kouns, from St. Louis, said he's concerned about the area after experiencing torrential rain on Sunday.
"It was pretty heavy, and it was coming down like buckets," Kouns said.
Kouns went to check on people who live near the Pine River to make sure they're okay.
"They want to try and stick it out the best they can," Kouns said.
