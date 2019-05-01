Michigan State Police are urging motorists to use caution after heavy overnight rains sparked flooding and freeway closure across the Detroit metropolitan area.
The state Department of Transportation says flooding closed the Southfield Freeway in both directions at Outer Drive on Detroit's west side and the northbound Lodge Freeway in downtown Detroit early Wednesday.
Flooding was also reported along Interstate 75 in downtown Detroit.
Drivers were urged to use caution in flooded areas.
