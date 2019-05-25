Overnight rainfall has closed several roads in Lapeer County due to flooding, including:
- Wilson Road, between North Lake Road and Catlin Road
- Hollenbeck Road, between Klam Road and Marathon Road
- Hollenbeck Road, between Washburn Road and North Lake Road (closed for 3 weeks or more)
- Rich Road, between Barnes and Millington Road
- Murphy Lake Road, between Kelch and Lapeer Road
- Burnside Road, between Lapeer Road and Fostoria Road
- Deanville Road, east of Van Dyke Road
- Barnes Road, between Rich Road and Lapeer Road
The road commission said crews will check these roads Sunday morning and advise if any roads will be reopened.
If drivers do see water over a roadway, they are urged to find an alternative route.
