The constant rainy weather and rising river levels has some local businesses practically begging for drier weather.
Around this time last year, business was booming at Sivak's Cass River Boat and Tube Rental in Vassar.
But mother nature is raining on all of the fun.
“Last year around this time it was 85 degrees out and people were enjoying it, but this year it’s slowing us down,” said Robert Sivak, co-owner.
A chance of rain and an increased chance of flooding is slowing business down and causing people to stay indoors instead of getting out on the river.
“We’ve had about 70 people altogether on the river at one time and this year we haven’t even had 70 people yet altogether on the river,” Robert said.
Sivak is a one-stop shop for renting tubes, canoes, kayaks, and pretty much everything you need for some fun in the sun.
But lately there hasn’t been any and it’s hurting business.
“It’s making the side of the riverbank too high to get people in and out safely and then when it starts raining on them it’s not fun when they’re out on the river in the rain so they get a little discouraged,” said Emily Sivak, co-owner.
But the Sivaks are staying positive and hoping instead of more rain, they get this for a change.
“It’d be nice if it could just rain at night but I know that’s like a hope and a prayer,” Emily said.
