An area along the St. Joseph River in southwestern Michigan that was hit by flooding a year ago again is being threatened by high water.
Berrien County officials say people living along the river in Royalton Township have seen flooding this week as water from melting snow backs up in the icy river. Some roads are closed. Rain is forecast in the area and Capt. Rockey Adams, the county's emergency management coordinator, notes more flooding is possible.
A flood warning also remained in effect Thursday in mid-Michigan along the Grand River in Portland, where homes and businesses were flooded after an ice jam prompted evacuations.
In northern Michigan, snow is forecast. The National Weather Service says blizzard conditions were possible late Thursday and Friday in parts of the Upper Peninsula.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.