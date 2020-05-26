A flood relief distribution and collection center will be set up in downtown Gladwin.
It will be located at 237 W. Cedar, on the corner of Arcade and Grout streets, to help in recovery efforts.
The center will be open from Wednesday, May 27 through Friday, May 29 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Additional dates and times will be added as needed, according to county officials.
In partnership with the Gladwin County Emergency Operating Center and the United Way of Clare and Gladwin Counties, Dow volunteers will be on hand to help.
Volunteers will staff the center, process corporate donations of supplies, assemble personal hygiene kits as well as cleaning kits, and distribute items out into the community.
When residents arrive at the center, they should stay in their vehicles to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Volunteers will take donations to vehicles.
The center will be stocked with cleaning supplies, muck kits, paper products, garbage bags, shovels, brooms, gloves, personal hygiene items, non-perishable food, and water.
Item availability may vary on supply.
Clothing, toy, and furniture donations will not be accepted at the center.
To make a monetary donation, head to www.reliefGladwin.org. Volunteers will not be accepting cash donations.
