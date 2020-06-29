Repair work on two bridges on M-30 in Midland and Gladwin County is expected to begin Monday, June 29.
The Michigan Department of Transportation awarded an emergency contract to start debris removal for the M-30 bridges.
The debris was caused by the historic flooding event in May.
The M-30 structures over the Tittabawassee River in northern Midland County and over the Tobacco River in Gladwin County were both impacted by the flooding.
Fisher Contracting, which is based in Midland, was awarded the bid at $1.2 million.
Debris removal is scheduled to be complete by July 22.
MODT issued the following information about the bridges:
M-30 over the Tittabawassee River
- The contractor will use a barge to remove existing debris and trees blocking the bridge piers.
- Following debris removal, inspection of the existing piers will be completed and a maintenance plan established.
- MDOT plans to administer an emergency contract to address required maintenance for the bridge and bridge approach, following complete review of the existing structure and determining repair options.
M-30 over the Tobacco River
- The contractor will remove existing debris, including remaining pieces of the original causeway bridge washed away during the flood.
- Following debris removal, inspection of the existing channel will begin and soil borings collected.
- MDOT is currently working with temporary bridging solution vendors to determine an appropriate temporary bridge structure that will remain in place for several years while permanent bridge plans are established.
- Following debris removal, MDOT will administer an emergency contract to begin construction of a temporary bridge at M-30 over the Tobacco River.
