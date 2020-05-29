Flooding in Midland, Arenac and Gladwin counties is creating some trash delays for Republic Services customers in Flint.
According to Republic, many of their additional resources have been sent north to help with debris and trash pickup in areas impacted by the flooding.
They said the plan is to be caught up on this week's trash and recycling by Saturday, due to the holiday weekend and all waste services be caught up by the end of next week.
