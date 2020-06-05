“This community’s been amazing,” said Justin Hartmann, owner of Canary Tree Service. “I work disasters all over the country, and I got to say this community right here is amazing.”
Operating a crane is no easy task, but business owner Justin Hartmann makes it look simple.
He’s from Florida but is laying the roots for a tree removal business here in Michigan and has been offering his services to people all throughout Mid-Michigan and Sandford at no cost to homeowners.
“We’re not charging anybody,” said Hartmann. “If you don’t have it, you don’t have it and that’s okay with us. We’re not going to give you a dirty look for it.”
This good samaratin’s work is leaving a lasting impression on those throughout the area like Edenville resident Dan Dionne who says he was on the verge of leaving after the flood.
“He pulled up and I asked him if I could move my Jeep to get out of the way,” said Dionne. “He said no, I’m here to help you.”
Dionne says he never expected such an act of kindness from a man he didn’t even know, and even more amazing is that Hartmann has a family of his own that he hasn’t seen in over two weeks since the flooding.
“He keeps coming back and this is a guy that’s got three little kids and one four weeks old, and he left his family to come and help us,” said Dionne.
“Like I said, the people are awesome,” said Hartmann. “You know, if they weren’t the way they are, I’d already be gone, I promise. But they’re great and I like seeing everyone help each other out. It warms my heart, really.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.