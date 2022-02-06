Love is priceless, but pandemic-related supply chain challenges are hitting floral shops hard.
Worker shortages and bad weather means prices are up.
Even though Gaudreau the Florist owner Jeanette Ballien is on her 50th Valentine's Day with the shop and has seen plenty, every year brings new challenges.
"The product is not as readily available anymore since the pandemic hit. The floral industry hasn't been producing product like it was back in 2019,” Ballien said.
She's trying to keep prices low, but less selection means higher costs.
"We have less farmers than we had two, two years ago, and we had less product because a lot of the farmers say 'hey, we don't know when they're going to shut us down again,” Ballien said.
Florists like Ballien are teaching customers substitutions have to be allowed.
"You can't tell gerbera daisies, anthuriums, and calla lilies to stop growing just because you can't ship them across to the United States. They're gonna keep growing and we have to wait for that product,” Ballien said.
Though they're importing flowers at the ports just fine, the truckers coming from Miami have struggled through two winter storms.
And Gaudreau's vase supplier in Indiana is dealing with staff shortages.
"They've had to streamline their supplies down to sometimes bare minimum, as far as what vases they can make, what vases they cannot,” Ballien said.
Still, there is a certain power to flowers.
"Flowers will enlighten a person's life and I don't we think should, especially at this time, look at it any other way than to brighten someone up,” Ballien said.
Ballien stressed ordering early, and she'll have plenty of red and pink roses, but many white flowers are being saved for wedding season.
