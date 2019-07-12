Wednesday evening first responders tried to revive a 1-year-old but in the end, ruling him deceased.
A 25-year-old man was arrested for open murder.
There has been an outpouring of support from the community since the tragedy.
One nearby business is offering to help in its own way.
“I sat at the kitchen table and cried,” said Rachel Lennox.
Lennox is a designer at Hank’s Flowerland in Carrollton.
She’s like many in Mid-Michigan in shock over the loss of a young life.
Police say a 1-year-old died in an apparent homicide just down the street from her business.
“It was a little defenseless baby and he had no of defending himself and I just I couldn’t imagine the horror of it,” Lennox said.
The investigation continues. The suspect, who authorities say is a live-in boyfriend of the child’s mother, is in custody at this hour and facing a charge of open murder.
The Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office also told TV5 that there is a possibility the child’s mother could face criminal charges as well.
Meanwhile back at the flower shop, Lennox wants to do her part to help those who are grieving the death of the 1-year-old.
“We would love to donate flowers for their funeral,” Lennox said.
The suspect in this case just got out of prison in February after serving time for attempted unarmed robbery.
As the legal process begins to play out, it’s not lost on anyone that a little boy’s life has ended.
“I just want to send my condolences to them and let them know that the whole community is thinking about them,” Lennox said.
