For many students, reliable internet can be what holds them back in virtual school.
“So, what we’ve done, we’ve opened up our fellowship hall as a Wi-Fi hotspot for some of the kids in the area,” said Pastor JJ Mannschreck.
Mannschreck giving back to the community is just what they do at Flushing United Methodist Church.
During a pandemic it's no different.
Tuesday, they have opened up a room to help students learn virtually.
"If you don’t have access to reliable digital internet then you can come here and get it for me us,” he said. “We think the safest place for students to be is at home if they’ve got good internet and they can learn there great. But for those who might not have the most reliable internet source, we have decent internet."
Mannschreck says they can comfortably seat about 30 kids spaced out. Adding that all students must be accompanied by an adult.
The room will be available to students Monday through Friday from 8:45 a.m. until 4 p.m.
While it wasn't easy to get the room to have 30 different people on the internet at once, Mannschreck was able to make it work.
He hopes it will help the students get through the school year.
"I talked to some of my tech friends and I asked them if we could have 30 kids show up for school and use the internet on the computer and they said absolutely not,” Mannschreck said. “So, we boosted our system a little bit we brought in some access point and a couple other simple things to make sure that we have the technology available for our community."
