The Flushing City Council has terminated the city manager’s contract.
In a meeting on April 20, city council members voted to terminate the contract for Brad Barrett, effective immediately, according to a post made by Flushing City Mayor Joseph Karlichek. Karlichek would only say the move is a personnel matter.
Until the search for a new city manager can begin, Mr. Clarence Goodlein has been named as Interim City Manager.
According to Karlichek, Goodlein has previously served as City Manager and Emergency Management Director, Director of Public Safety, and Chief of Police as well as other assignments while a Police Sergeant, Detective, and Police Officer. Most recently, Mr. Goodlein retired from the City of Wixom as City Manager.
In the coming months Flushing City Council will begin the search process for a new city manager.
