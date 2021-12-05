Following the aftermath of the deadly school shooting in Oxford, students who attend Flushing Community Schools will return to class on Monday.
The principal of the high school, Jason Melynchek, said in a letter to parents the previous week has been on of the hardest in his career.
Melynchek said throughout the week, he and high school administrators received notifications from students and parents about various posts being shared on social media platforms or in chat groups. While he appreciates those who brough to messages to the attention of his staff and Flushing Township Police, Melynchek said he is respectfully asking students, parents and the community to stop sharing and reposting threats.
“Spreading unsubstantiated messages leads to duplicative reports that tie up resources and may distract from necessary investigations,” Melynchek said. “Instead, if you see a concerning message, please take a screenshot and report it to a high school administrator or the Flushing Township Police so the post can be investigated.”
The principal said he had many conversations with students who were upset about various posts.
“Because the messages circulated among the Flushing community, students feared Flushing was a target, even when the posts originated elsewhere and were initially posted by non-Flushing residents,” Melynchek said. “The more times they saw these messages reported, the more they were repeated, the more convinced students became that they were hearing must be true.”
Melynchek said when the posts were investigated, it boiled down to a few that were being repeated and morphing into something different with each new post.
“While our students’ fear was very real, the existence of an actual threat to Flushing was not,” Melynchek said.
Melynchek did confirm that a student made a “inappropriate and insensitive comment” on Thursday. Students who did not have first-hand knowledge of the comment began to make their own interpretations, share posts and tell others. Melynchek said as a result, the comment grew into something it was not.
“All of these posts caused great anxiety for students, parents and staff after seeing and hearing the information so many times, from so many sources, people believed it all had to be true, even though it absolutely was not,” Melynchek said.
“Situations like these are why it is so important for all of us to continue speaking with our children about not believing everything they may see on the internet, in social media, or in text groups.”
Melynchek recommends that if a student or parents sees something on social media that is concerning, to report it to a staff member, Flushing Township Police or OK2SAY so it can be investigated.
“My number one job as high school principal is to make sure all of my students and staff are safe. I would never put any of my kids, all 1300 of them, or the 120 staff, in harm’s way,” Melynchek said. “I care too much about these kids and the staff to fail to take action in a potentially dangerous situation.”
Melynchek hopes that with a long weekend, and a chance for everyone to catch their breath, students, teachers and staff can successfully return to the classroom with a renewed focus and get back to learning.
