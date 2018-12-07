The Flushing School District is in mourning after the loss of one of their staff members.
The school district said in a Facebook post that Seymour Elementary School principal Joe Reinfelder passed away.
Friday classes have been canceled for the elementary school. All other Flushing school buildings will remain on their regular schedule.
The school district did not release any more information.
