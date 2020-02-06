A 44-year-old Flushing man has been arrested for sharing child porn on the internet.
The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force announced the arrest of Kevin Patrick Quarles.
Quarles was arrested after digital evidence was seized from his home. The investigation began when it was learned that Quarles was sharing child sexually abusive materials on the internet, according to police.
Quarles was charged with one count of child sexually abusive activity and one count of using a computer to commit a crime.
He was arraigned on Feb. 6.
