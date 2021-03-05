Michigan State Police arrested a man from Flushing for possession of child porn.
State police started the investigation when it was learned the suspect, 32-year-old Brandon Erich Brown, was viewing child pornography on the internet, police said.
After a search warrant was executed at his residence, Brown was arrested and charged with four counts of possession of child sexually abusive material, as well as four counts of using a computer to commit a crime. He was arraigned in the 67th District Court on Tuesday, March 2.
The MSP Computer Crimes Unit is encouraging parents to talk with their children about how to safely use the internet. Parents can find online resources through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children as well as the MSP Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
Anyone with information regarding possible child sexual exploitation is asked to report it to the CyberTipLine.
