A man from Genesee County has finished his 50th Boston Marathon.
“I was very excited, oh yes! The last quarter-mile I had two granddaughters run with me. So that was a real thrill,” owner of Bauman’s Running & Walking Shop, Mark Bauman said.
On Mon. April 15th, Bauman completed the Boston Marathon, making this his 50th in a row.
“Well, I’ve been fortunate not to have injuries that have kept me from training and getting to the starting line and completing the course. So, I’m here and of course I’ve been tougher than others. I just try to keep consistent and keep going,” Bauman said.
Bauman tells TV5 that he ran his first Boston Marathon when he was 20-years-old in 1970. He is now almost 70 and was able to complete this latest marathon in 6 hours and 31 minutes.
He adds that he runs in four local races. He said that he’s able to do this each year because he prepares for it.
“You definitely want to train, you want to build your mileage up. Do you want to be able to get a long run in and you definitely have to be patient, and you have to let your body tell you what you can do,” Bauman said.
Bauman owns a business in Flint that sells just about everything a runner would need.
When asked if there were plans for a 51st run, Bauman said most people are encouraging him and asking if this would be his last year. He plans to keep running until his body tells him otherwise.
