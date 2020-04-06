The Flushing Police Department is asking residents to dispose of personal protective equipment properly after receiving several reports of the items being thrown on the ground.
Gloves and masks have been found in parking lots and other public areas throughout town, the police department said in a press release on Monday, April 6.
"This behavior is concerning as it goes beyond littering. These items potentially contain the harmful Coronavirus we are trying to contain. Littering with these materials leaves others exposed and can further the pandemic within our community. This cannot be tolerated," the press release continued.
The department said if necessary, they will explore all enforcement options available for those who do not comply.
"This could result in charges that go beyond a violation for littering," police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.