Police have taken some individuals into custody after a staff member at Flushing High School was threatened online.
On Thursday, Nov. 7, the high school administration said it learned about an online discussion about a threat made to a staff member outside of the school setting.
The Flushing Township Police Department was immediately contacted, and the individuals involved were taken into custody.
“We are extremely grateful to the individuals involved in reporting the online conversation as we work to assure the safety of all of our students and staff,” the high school wrote on Facebook.
Police are still investigating the credibility of the threat.
The police department and school officials did not release how many were arrested or the nature of the threat.
The high school is asking parents to take this opportunity to talk with your children about the severity of threatening statements, whether verbal or written.
