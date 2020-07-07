Many people gathered in Flushing for a peaceful protest.
Protestors met at Riverview Park and marched to the Flushing Police Station.
The event was organized by Flushing High alumni.
“We live here when we come back from college,” said organizer Malia Marve. “We see what is going on in this world, and we want to be a part of that change. It can happen in big cities, but a change needs to start somewhere, and it can start somewhere small like Flushing,”
Many people spoke during the protest, including Genesee County Prosecutor candidate Trischelle Young and Congressman Dan Kildee.
“I think the biggest thing is that we cannot have just another moment of silence. We must seek real change. We need policy change and that means across the spectrum; basically, a policy that is more inclusive. An economic policy that is more inclusive. We can continue down this path where we have essentially two societies,” Kildee said.
“I believe that the people that really support Black Lives Matter don’t wat to destroy anything. They wat to peacefully protest and get their messages across still. And getting your message across means peacefully walking and chanting and being a part of the real movement,” Marve said.
The organizer said she felt the need to host a rally in her hometown to prevent any further issues in the future.
“Because this is my hometown,” Flushing resident Michelle said. “And I don’t want to see racism grow and bloom here. I want these people to be safe every single day. I wat that little boy to grow up and be whatever that he wants to be, and I don’t want him to ever be afraid because a police officer pulls him over.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.