A Flushing restaurant has decided to temporarily close after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
Johnny’s Pour House said one of its dishwasher staff tested positive for the virus. In a message on Facebook, the restaurant said the employee last worked on July 18th and has been quarantined.
The posting went on to say that the establishment has “taken pride in implementing all health orders from state and local authorities these last four months but sometimes things happen that are out of our control. We will be further cleaning and sanitizing during this down time for everyone’s continued safety. In temporarily closing we are putting our employees and the community’s health above all else. We are so grateful to be able to serve the awesome community of Flushing and have the best staff any business could ever ask for supporting us every day.”
Johnny’s Pour House said they have a target date of Thursday, July 30th for reopening, but encourage patrons to check back in for updates.
