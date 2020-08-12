The Flushing Community Schools' Board of Education approved a remote learning start to the 2020-21 school year.
The board approved the decision during a board meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 12.
The plan was modeled after the Return to School Roadmap and follows the mandatory protocols, as well as a majority of the strongly recommended protocols, Superintendent Matt Shanafelt said in a letter.
The district shared the following information it learned from the Genesee County Health Department:
- In the case of any Covid-19 positive student, the protocol calls for the classroom to be physically closed for 5 days, with the teacher and any students in that classroom quarantined outside of school for 14 days. At the secondary level, that one Covid-19 positive student will result in the quarantining of 6 teachers as well as 6 classrooms full of students.
- Schools will be responsible for their own internal contact tracing regarding the students in-school activity.
- In the case of any student with any symptom (cough, shortness of breath, fever, chills, muscle pain, severe headache, sore throat, diarrhea, vomiting, or abdominal pain), the student would be precluded from coming back into the school setting until they have a negative Covid-19 test or until 10 days had passed.
"It is clear that a return to any in-school learning at this time will exponentially increase the possibility of Covid-19 spread amongst our students, families, staff members, and those in our community," Shanafelt said.
At Shanafelt's recommendation, the board voted to delay in-person instruction until at least Oct. 5.
The decision to continue 100 percent online/remote learning or to allow for in-person instruction will continue to be evaluated prior to that date, Shanafelt said.
"We will continue to work closely with, and follow the guidance of the Genesee County Health Department and the CDC in making our decision to return to in-person instruction," he said.
Additionally, the first day of school will be Tuesday, Sept. 8.
"We are very aware that this is difficult and imposes a large burden on our families regarding work schedules and childcare needs. This has been the most difficult situation that any of us in education have ever encountered. We simply want to get it right. This is not a decision that is entered into lightly, but rather one in which we have constantly weighed the need for normalcy, structure, childcare, and highly effective in-person instruction vs our ability to do it within the parameters laid out by the Genesee County Health Department, and our ability to do it safely for all of our students and staff members," Shanafelt said.
