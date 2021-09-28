Signs adorn the hallways of Flushing’s Spring View Elementary School reminding students to avoid comparing themselves to others.

“We are trying to meet the students where they are,” said principal Shelly Umphrey.

Principal Shelly Umphrey is starting a new conversation with parents about behavioral issues in the classroom.

“Students can't always have the words to describe what's going on inside of them," said Umphrey.

Instead of disciplining a child for bad behavior, Spring View’s using a method known as “Positive Behavior Intervention Support”. Students at Spring View are given a moment to understand their feelings that lead to bad behavior.

“What's different is that in the past I think we often punished behaviors, instead of what's causing the behaviors," said Umphrey.

Umphrey says teachers are reporting an uptick in anxiety and a lack of focus in their students. She believes one of the more recent causes stems from months of virtual learning during the pandemic.

Students understand their feelings by identifying with a character that has a unique color, name and feeling.

“Kids work really well with characters and visuals," said support specialist Amy Paschack.

Amy Paschack is a grant funded support specialist that works directly with more than a dozen students at Spring View.

“Teachers notice behavior and I will go in and observe and talk to them to get to know them and come up with a plan for them.

Paschack’s plan provides students with coping strategies to pause the feelings getting in the way of their ability to learn.

“They can just hold up a pause button and the teacher knows they need to take a pause. With the pause break, they can either come down to my office and take a short break and do various activities or they might just take a walk around the inside of the building or they might do let's move, a series of exercises to help them calm back down," said Paschack.

After a five-minute reset away from their desk... students will hit play on getting back to learning.

“When we take a little break and reset ourselves, we can usually walk back into the situation and feel better,” said Paschack.

Principal Umphrey says she understands there are going to be times when it’s beyond the scope of school and students might require medical help.

Umphrey believes if a child is struggling in school, they are often struggling at home. She says that can present challenges for parents who might find it hard to admit they can't figure out the behavioral issue.

“There are a variety of reasons parents are reluctant to treat their children, a lot of it is the unknown. They never know what to expect for the outcome, stigma, all those play factors into it,” said Dr. David Harris of New Oakland Family Centers.

Dr. David Harris is a psychiatrist for New Oakland Family Centers. Harris provides individualized care at fifteen different locations including one in Flint.

Harris says New Oakland takes a family approach to treatment to help parents understand the needs of their child as soon as possible.

“Treating children at an early age offers an opportunity to impact them greater to eliminate issues that might come up later in life,” said Harris.

That opportunity is exactly why Chia Morgan says parents need to hit pause on any stigma engrained in them about how to handle a child's mental health.

Morgan’s daughter attends Spring View and uses the coping strategies in school and at home.

“They can go back and think, my principal, my behavioral specialist, my teacher, they supported me with the pause button and so it's inside them to stop, think, pause and it may save them from some troublesome decisions,” said Morgon.

Morgon said she believes no parent wants their child to be different because of the stigma surrounding children who need mental healthcare.

“If parents take advantage of what’s being communicated with them about what’s happening at school, they can incorporate these strategies at home,” said Morgon.

Principal Umphrey says there are going to be some behaviors that require a negative consequence but believes by using prevention strategies they are seeing fewer of them.

“With the stigma of mental illness, I would love to get over that. It's ok to be different, and it's ok that we need a little extra help. All of us at some point need a little extra help with something so if we can get past that, it would be great," said Paschack.

To learn more about New Oakland Family Centers click here. https://newoakland.org/