Flushing Community Schools is planning to move to hybrid learning later this month.
During a board of education meeting, school officials approved a return to school plan using the district’s original hybrid plan created during the summer.
Kindergarten through 6th-grade students will transition to the hybrid plan on Oct. 12 while 7th through 12th-grade students will transit a week later, on Oct. 19.
Face-to-face hybrid model
|Las Names A-K
|Last Names L-Z
|In-Person Reporting Days
|Monday & Thursday
|Tuesday & Friday
|Virtual Learn with Teacher
|Wednesday
|Wednesday
|Independent Work Days
|Tuesday & Friday
|Monday & Thursday
The school district said it may make changes for homes that have siblings with different last names.
Parents should contact their building principal if needed.
Students will return to school for in-person learning two days a week to allow for social distancing.
On Wednesday, all students will be learning virtually.
The school district said it will continue to offer the online learning model with some changes to use the Flushing Community Schools curriculum.
Students who use the online model will have a mix of tapped and live lessons.
Parents who want their children to stay on the online learning model are asked to complete a form by Monday, Oct. 5.
